Betting odds revealed for Michigan vs. Maryland

After another demolition at the Big House, the Michigan Wolverines have skated through the non-conference portion of the 2022 regular season schedule with ease. Now is when things get real, as the Maryland Terrapins travel to Ann Arbor next Saturday to open up Big Ten Conference play.

Just like Michigan, the Terrapins enter this game with an undefeated record, with wins against Buffalo, Charlotte and SMU to begin the year. With them handling their own business, how are things looking from a betting perspective heading into this matchup?

According to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is a 18.5-point favorite against Maryland. It quickly moved down to -17.5 not long after posting. The over/under was not established at time of publishing.

Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has defeated Michigan just once — back in 2014, the first year it was a member of the conference. Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines are undefeated and have averaged 43.5 points against the Terrapins, while giving up just 9.8 points per game.

From the betting side of things, the Wolverines have never lost against the spread against Maryland during the Harbaugh era. Surprisingly, looking back at last year’s spread, they were only favored by 15.5 points heading into College Park. Michigan won easily, and covered, 59-18.

Which way are you leaning in this one? Do you like the odds for Michigan? Or do you think Maryland will give the Wolverines their first real challenge and, at the very least, cover the spread? Let us know down in the comments!

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.