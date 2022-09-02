Pick’em Pod Week 1: Ohio State/ND leads the way for a jam-packed first week

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

After a Week 0 slate that provided plenty of laughter thanks to Scott “the smartest guy in the room” Frost, I think it’s safe to say we are ready for actual football.

Luke Ghiardi, Von Lozon and Scotty White are back with another Pick’em Pod! The first real week of college football is bound to be a good one, with the Ohio State Buckeyes playing host to Notre Dame being the game everyone is eager to see.

Here are the games we picked this week:

Western Michigan at #15 Michigan State (-22)

Illinois at Indiana (-3)

Rutgers at Boston College (-7)

#5 Notre Dame at #2 Ohio State (-17.5)

#7 Utah (-3) at Florida

#23 Cincinnati at #19 Arkansas (-6.5)

#11 Oregon vs. #3 Georgia (-17)

Colorado State at #8 Michigan (-30.5)

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF