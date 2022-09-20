Survey: Who should be J.J. McCarthy’s backup with Cade McNamara injured?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

A quarter of the season down, the Michigan Wolverines enter Big Ten play with an unblemished record and expectations to repeat last year’s historic championship run. While the Wolverines will face less of a gauntlet than usual in their Big Ten schedule, each opponent presents its own challenges and opportunities.

Michigan opens its quest for back-to-back championships with a sneakily good Maryland Terrapins team in the Big House this Saturday. Vegas has the Wolverines as a 17-point favorite in their Big Ten opener.

Do you think the Maize and Blue will cover?

All offseason, Michigan’s wide receivers generated a ton of hype and lofty expectations. Through the first three games, the group seems to be as advertised, with Roman Wilson, Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson all putting up good numbers and scoring touchdowns.

Which wideout has impressed you the most so far?

In last Saturday’s 59-0 beatdown of UConn, team captain Cade McNamara exited the contest with a leg injury, which will keep him on the sidelines for the next couple of weeks. With J.J. McCarthy beating him out for the starting role, Michigan needs a solid backup to replace the injured McNamara.

Realistic options include Davis Warren, Alan Bowman and Alex Orji. Of those three, who would you like to see as the backup going forward?

Let us know what you think by taking the survey below!