Michigan’s defense of the Big Ten championship starts this weekend against Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines had no problems whatsoever in the non-conference schedule this year, as expected, against the Colorado State Rams, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and UConn Huskies. With the warmup games now out of the way, the Wolverines look ahead to the beginning of their Big Ten title defense as they welcome the Maryland Terrapins to the Big House this Saturday afternoon for the first real test of the season.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White look back on the first three wins of the year, and what to expect for Michigan in the upcoming game against the Terps on this week’s episode of the Brewcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF