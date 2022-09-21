Is Michigan about to strike gold at LB late in the cycle for a second straight year?

In last year’s recruiting cycle, Jim Harbaugh and George Helow hit it big late in the game with a late bloomer — linebacker Jimmy Rolder. The former four-star burst onto the scene his senior year of high school and ended up getting a ton of great offers leading up to the December signing period. Michigan landed his signature and he’s played in all three games so far in 2022.

So are the Michigan Wolverines about to strike gold at the position late in the cycle two years in a row? They recently extended an offer to 2023 linebacker Arion Carter. He was barely within the top-800 just a few days ago but after getting offers from Michigan, Alabama, USC, Tennessee and more, he’s now a four-star prospect.

Von Lozon and Seth Berry discuss this recently-developing recruitment and more on this week’s Future Brew podcast.

