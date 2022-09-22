Michigan offers 2023 three-star forward Baye Ndongo

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are still looking to land their first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class, and they are hoping to land one from three-star power forward Baye Ndongo after extending him an offer earlier this week.

Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan

Thanks coach Juwan Howard @ColoradoPrep_ pic.twitter.com/yCT35wK1n0 — Baye Abdou Ndongo (@BayeAbdouNdong1) September 20, 2022

“I’m really interested (in Michigan),” Ndongo said to 247Sports earlier this week ($). “I like the way they play and it a really good school. I haven’t met (Howard) yet, but he sounds like a nice person. His personality, I like it.”

The 6-foot-10 power forward is ranked 185th in the 2023 class, coming in as the 39th-best power forward and the third-best recruit from the state of Colorado, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s amassed offers from about a dozen schools, including Penn State, Arizona State, Colorado, Providence and Washington.

A native of Senegal, it’s clear why more than a few Division 1 programs are interested in Ndongo. He has incredible length and times the jumps on his blocks well, even pulling off the Bill Russell catch-the-shot-mid-air maneuver in the first clip, which has to eviscerate the opponent’s confidence level. He’s also got incredible touch and footwork around the rim.

Baye Ndongo c|o’23 (@BayeAbdouNdong1) has been impressive all szn @ColoradoPrep_. He can do it all, but watch for his elite shot blocking ability .



Full https://t.co/86iU9Wg96G pic.twitter.com/tJ5LZNFK2t — Ballers Bridge (@BallersBridge) February 9, 2022

6’10 F BAYE NDONGO 2023, CityRocks Nike EYBL 15U

Welcome to the next chapter @cityrocksbasketball

BAYE NDONGO will be a high major D1 recruit.

The kids potential is unlimited, at 6’10 @ndongo_11 has an abundance of God given talent. #Weouthere @TheCityRocks @Wiyse1@SLAM_HS pic.twitter.com/ZkpyVdXGbp — NEW RECRUIT MEDIA (@NewRecruitMedia) August 25, 2020

You can see a little bit of Moussa Diabate in Ndongo’s game, as he’s a solid interior defender who can stay in front of guards and runs the floor like a gazelle.

Ndongo is listed at 220 pounds on 247Sports, but he looks a little lighter than that in most of the clips of him I’ve seen. He’ll need to put on a little bit more muscle to bang with Big Ten bigs, but he does have a nifty fadeaway post move to combat his skinny frame.

His post game as a whole is already solid. As you can see in the clip above, he’s good at sealing opponents off and finishing with a quick hook shot. He can also use his quickness off the dribble when facing up to post defenders.

Hopefully the Wolverines can land a commitment from Ndongo before his senior season starts in a few months.