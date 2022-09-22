Michigan vs. Maryland prop bets: McCarthy, Corum, Tagovailoa, and more

No. 4 Michigan (3-0) begins their Big Ten Conference schedule on Saturday against Maryland (3-0).

At time of publishing, Michigan is a 17-point favorite over Maryland.

The game also features a few notable prop bets, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

The over/under for passing touchdowns for McCarthy is at 2.5 while the O/U for passing yards is 259.5. McCarthy’s thrown for three touchdowns in a game this season once, but not 259.5 yards yet. However, that’s because he hasn’t played a full game due to three consecutive blowouts. Maryland’s fared poorly against the pass so far this year, ranking No. 106 in passing yards allowed. McCarthy could have a big day.

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa will be going against a Michigan defense that ranks No. 3 in passing yards allowed and No. 1 in team passing efficiency defense. Even when factoring in Michigan’s played three bad teams to start the year, those rankings are still impressive. Tagovailoa’s passing yards O/U is at 273.5 yards, a feat he’s accomplished in two of three games this season. It is worth noting he didn’t get to 273 last week against SMU (214 yards), the best team Maryland’s faced so far. Tagovailoa’s passing touchdown O/U is at 1.5.

Michigan RB Blake Corum

Corum rushed for 71 yards and five touchdowns last week against UConn. DraftKings has the O/U at 87.5 rushing yards for Corum. Maryland ranks No. 49 in rushing defense. Corum should be able to remain productive once again this week.

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell

Bell’s O/U for receiving yards looks very attainable at 77.5. Bell had 96 receiving yards last week against UConn, and 76 the week prior versus Hawaii. Bell didn’t play all four quarters in those games. If the game remains relatively close and Bell stays in the entire game, his chances are good to be over 77.5.

