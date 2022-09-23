Survey Results: Michigan fans split on who should backup J.J. McCarthy at QB

As we have every week so far for the 2022 season, we asked you a few questions heading into the Michigan Wolverines’ next matchup against the Maryland Terrapins.

One of those questions pertained to the backup quarterback situation. With Cade McNamara out due to a lower-body injury, J.J. McCarthy is in need of a new backup. We asked Michigan fans who they think should be the backup until McNamara returns.

The results are in, and this was about as split as it could get, with 47% of the vote in favor of walk-on Davis Warren and 40% for Alan Bowman. True freshman Alex Orji received the final 13% of the vote.

This result is kind of shocking to me. Warren has looked good in mop up duty this season, but so has Bowman, who is also the more experienced player. Warren has looked poised and flashes a nice arm, so perhaps the voters are willing to take the higher upside with him as opposed to the safe option of Bowman.

Meanwhile, through three weeks, Michigan’s wide receivers have looked great. We’ve seen solid performances from a handful of guys thus far, so we asked you which receiver has impressed you the most up so far. Junior wideout Roman Wilson garnered 73% of the vote, while the veteran Ronnie Bell got 22%. A.J. Henning received 3% while Cornelius Johnson got 2%.

This one isn’t entirely surprising, as Wilson would have been my pick if I had a vote. He has had explosive plays in all three games so far and has scored four total touchdowns. Overall, he’s just looked the part of a WR1 and has been great.

Finally, with Maryland coming to town, we asked you if you believe Michigan will win and cover the spread against the Terrapins. Jim Harbaugh has never — I repeat, never — lost against Maryland. In those wins, Michigan has always covered.

With that in mind, 89% of Wolverines fans believe Michigan will win and cover the spread.

Which way did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks once again for participating!

