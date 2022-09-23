Can Minnesota (-2.5) pull off a huge road win and cover against Michigan State?

Maize n Brew’s betting podcast — the Pick’em Pod — is back for Week 4 of the 2022 college football season! Luke Ghiardi has the lead so far this season, but Von Lozon is just one game behind, while Scotty White is five games back.

There’s still a lot of season left to sort things out, and there are a lot of REALLY interesting games on the slate this week. Perhaps none more interesting than Michigan State hosting the undefeated Minnesota Golden Gophers. PJ Fleck and his crew are 2.5-point road favorites, and the Spartans are looking for a revenge game after getting whooped last week at Washington.

Which way are you leaning with that one? And what about the other games on the docket this weekend? Here are all the games the boys picked from on this week’s podcast.

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee (-10.5)

Notre Dame at North Carolina (-1.5)

No. 7 USC (-5.5) at Oregon State

No. 5 Clemson (-7) at No. 21 Wake Forest

No. 10 Arkansas vs No. 23 Texas A&M (-1.5)

Minnesota (-2.5) at Michigan State

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State (-19)

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan (-17)

