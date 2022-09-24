Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win vs. Maryland

Four Michigan homes games in a row, four wins in a row. Michigan improved to 4-0 on the year on Saturday afternoon, defeating Maryland 34-27.
In this postgame reaction podcast we talk about the positives from the win, what Michigan can improve on, and where the Wolverines go from here.
Listen to the podcast below
