‘This one made it so much better’: Christian Anderson Jr. discusses Michigan official visit

Now that he has started his junior year of high school, 2024 Michigan Wolverines point guard commit Christian Anderson Jr. was able to go on an official visit to Ann Arbor, doing so this weekend.

It was certainly a full circle moment for the Anderson family.

“We came on an unofficial last year, exactly a year ago,” said Christian’s father, Christian Anderson Sr. “We came last year on the 24th and caught the homecoming game. We got a great idea of what everything looks like, but this year was a little more intricate.”

Anderson Sr. also said he was happy the coaching staff made his family feel like a part of the program.

“They obviously didn’t have to sell the program to us or anything because we committed already,” Anderson Sr. said. “It was a great family atmosphere. We felt great.”

The Anderson family was treated to a fantastic weekend, complete with dinner with a few Michigan players, a photo shoot with Juwan Howard and great seats to the football game, where 110,225 football fans saw Michigan win its first Big Ten game of 2022 over Maryland.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Anderson Jr. said. “The atmosphere both at the school and around the games is crazy.”

The Andersons have been loyal to the Wolverines from the beginning: he made his commitment before his sophomore season even started. There hasn’t been much wavering, if any, when it comes to his recruitment, and this weekend’s visit solidified that.

“We already got in confirmed on the first visit,” Anderson Jr. said, when asked if the visit confirms he’s all in on being a Wolverine. “This one made it so much better.”

“Nothing has changed, we weren’t looking for anything,” Anderson Sr. said. “I understand nowadays that probably means nothing, when you commit. That’s definitely not something we want to be a part of. When you commit, I understand that means nothing in this business, but the feeling is mutual. We felt it, we saw it last year, nothing has changed. It was just like a family visit.”

Anderson Jr. is a few weeks into his junior year of high school. He actually had to miss about a week of classes when he was across the world leading Germany to a gold medal FIBA’s U16 European Championship.

Christian Anderson (16.5 PPG & 2.8 APG at #FIBAU16Europe Div B) will return from his Euro trip with a gold medal and an MVP crown. Outstanding shooter (24-40 3P in 8 games), has been exceptionally efficient all over the floor (57.1%) while throwing dimes more often than not. pic.twitter.com/eaHZAxEF2J — CBB Europe (@CBB_Europe) August 21, 2022

Anderson Jr. starts team practices in Atlanta in October. The Andersons confirmed Howard made the trip south to see one of his workouts earlier this fall. We’ll sure to keep tabs on him throughout the high school season as he continues to improve.