Evaluating the good and the bad from Michigan’s win over Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines got off to a strong start in their Big Ten title defense with a 34-27 victory over the Maryland Terrapins. It wasn’t smooth sailing the whole way, as Michigan was tested for 60 minutes and made mistakes we hadn’t seen the Wolverines make all season. From fumbles to lack of pass rush, there are numerous things they need to clean up before games like Penn State and Michigan State come up in the season.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White break down both the good and the bad from Michigan’s play on Saturday on this week’s Brewcast.

