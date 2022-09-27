Survey: What Michigan position group are you most concerned about following the Maryland game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

After a hard-fought seven-point victory over Maryland, Michigan turns its attention to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Although the Wolverines may have dodged a bullet in the form of a night game, Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium is always a tough venue for top-ranked teams to win at.

While it would be ill-advised to expect Michigan to be a finished Big Ten champion-caliber product after only facing three lowly non-conference opponents, the Maryland game exposed some areas of weakness. Whether it be a lack of depth at the running back position or an inability of the front four to dial up the pressure, there is some work to be done before Michigan will be in shape to beat the Buckeyes.

What position group are you most concerned about after the Maryland game?

Iowa’s offense has been horrendous this year. Stunningly, in two of its four games so far, the Hawkeye defense has outscored the offense. Michigan should obviously be aiming to keep both units scoreless, but there is a possibility Iowa’s offense shows some signs of life.

How many offensive touchdowns do you think Michigan will give up against Iowa on Saturday?

Once again, Michigan is listed as a double-digit favorite, with Vegas giving bettors 10.5 points on the Wolverines as of today. Given the history of Kinnick being the home of giant slayers, this might be a bit too high for my liking.

Do you think Michigan will win and cover the spread of 10.5 against Iowa?

