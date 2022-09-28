Discussing 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor’s official visit to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines hosted a few recruits this past weekend for the Maryland game, with no one being higher ranked than 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder from Washington DC had the red carpet rolled out for him in Ann Arbor on Saturday and Sunday, and reportedly had a fantastic time with Jim Harbaugh, Ron Bellamy and all the others involved in this recruitment.

So where do things stand following his official visit? Von Lozon discusses that, along with how 2023 three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi’s visit went last weekend, on this week’s episode of the Future Brew podcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF