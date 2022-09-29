Getting to know Iowa with Hawkeye Insider’s David Eickholt

No. 4 Michigan (4-0) will be facing the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) on Saturday afternoon. The environment at Kinnick Stadium will be hostile, Iowa’s defense will be prepared.

Other questions remain — can Iowa’s offense generate more than one or two scoring drives? How will Iowa’s defense go about attacking J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum? Will the game come down to good special teams play?

To answer these questions and talk about all things Michigan-Iowa we spoke with David Eickholt from 247Sports’ Hawkeye Insider.

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF