Postgame Reaction: Michigan throttles CSU, QB competition heats up

Michigan manhandled Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday afternoon and there were a lot of positives to take away from it. In this postgame reaction podcast we talk about defensive dominance, a potent rushing attack, and the quarterback competition.

Listen to the podcast below.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

