Kentucky @ Ole Miss (-7), NC State @ Clemson (-6.5) highlight great betting slate for Week 5

The college football slate for Week 5 of the 2022 season is, on paper, set to be a great one. The undefeated No. 4 Michigan Wolverines travel to Iowa City — a place they haven’t won since 2005 — to take on the Hawkeyes. Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans look to get right by going on the road to take on Maryland, a team that hung around with Michigan a week ago at the Big House.

But the real interesting games of the weekend may be in the SEC and ACC, respectively. Undefeated No. 7 Kentucky travels to undefeated No. 14 Ole Miss. The Wildcats are a seven-point underdog going down to Oxford, but it wouldn’t shock to see them pull off the upset.

Meanwhile, the undefeated No. 5 Clemson Tigers (-6.5) host No. 10 NC State in a pivotal ACC showdown that could go a long way in determining who goes to the conference championship game in December.

Luke Ghiardi, Von Lozon and Scotty White pick from those games and more in this week’s Pick’em Pod! Below are all the games and spreads chosen from this week.

No. 15 Washington (-2.5) at UCLA

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss (-7)

No. 18 Oklahoma (-6.5) at TCU

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor (-2)

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson (-6.5)

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota (-12)

Michigan State at Maryland (-8.5)

No. 4 Michigan (-11) at Iowa

