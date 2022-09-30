Survey Results: Michigan fans surprisingly optimistic against Iowa this Saturday

Earlier this week, we asked fans a few questions about the Michigan Wolverines’ game last weekend against the Maryland Terrapins, and then also the game this Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The results are in, so let’s get right to them!

The first question we asked was about the Maryland game. The Terps’ offense did some damage against the defense, while Michigan’s offensive line hasn’t completed gelled yet this year. To put the cherry on top, Michigan’s run game, outside of Black Corum, was dreadful. Hopefully Donovan Edwards is back this weekend.

So out of those position groups, which one has you most worried? This one wasn’t much of a surprise, as an overwhelming majority of respondents said the defensive line has them the most concerned.

Now let’s turn our attention to the Hawkeyes. If you have watched any Iowa games this season, god bless you. It’s no secret the Iowa offense has been terrible this season, producing just five touchdowns through four games. Spencer Petras, the starting quarterback, has thrown for just one score and two interceptions on the season, and Hawkeye fans are about ready to give up on him.

So we asked a very simple question — how many touchdowns will Michigan’s defense give up to Iowa’s offense? This one was closer than our last question, as 53% of you said the Wolverines will surrender just one touchdown defensively. Another 31% of people voted for two, while 12% voted for zero and 4% said three touchdowns or more.

Finally, let’s chat about the spread on DraftKings. The fine folks over there started the week with Michigan as a 10.5-point favorite. That line has jumped up to 11 points, but we asked you if Michigan would win and cover the spread when it was down at 10.5.

The majority of voters — 71% — said the Wolverines will indeed win and cover that spread.

I’m a bit surprised at this one. Iowa has not been a great overall team this season, but there certainly is a chance it could surprise and keep this one close because of its defense. I’m not saying Michigan isn’t capable of covering the spread here, but I expected the number to be a bit lower than 71%. I do appreciate the optimistic fans who voted, though!

Which way did you lean in the voting this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks as always for participating!

