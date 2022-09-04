Opening betting odds released for J.J. McCarthy’s first career start against Hawaii

With the Michigan Wolverines taking care of business yesterday against Colorado State, Jim Harbaugh and his squad are officially off to a great start to the 2022 season. Next weekend, the non-conference slate continues as they welcome in the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to the Big House.

Despite this being sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first ever start at the collegiate level, the Wolverines are a giant favorite heading into this game. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan open as a 49-point favorite against Hawaii. An over/under was not placed immediately.

The last time Michigan and Hawaii met up at the Big House was for the 2016 opener, when the Wolverines handled Hawaii 63-3. The Rainbow Warriors are...not much better than that 2016 team. They got blasted at home Week 0 to Vanderbilt, 63-10, and then lost at home this weekend to Western Kentucky, 49-17. To say it’s been a brutal start to their season is an understatement, so it’s no wonder Michigan is so heavily favored by the oddsmakers.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines rolled through Colorado State yesterday, 51-7. McCarthy didn’t play a ton — although he did score on a nice 20-yard touchdown run — so I fully expect him to get a lot of playing time against Hawaii as the quarterback battle with Week 1 starter Cade McNamara continues.

Do you plan on placing any bets for this game? Where would you put your money for this game? Let us know down in the comments!

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.