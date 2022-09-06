Michigan set up nicely for an already-committed 2023 OL to flip

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines started their 2022 season on a high note this past Saturday when they demolished the Colorado State Rams at the Big House in Ann Arbor, and they did it in front of a few pretty important in-state prospects visiting for the game.

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von Lozon and Seth Berry discuss those recruits in the stands, including 2024 four-star Jacob Oden and 2024 three-star Jalen Todd. They also discuss a key target in the 2023 class already verbally committed to another program — three-star Texas Tech offensive lineman commit Nick Fattig — who could be a potential flip candidate down the road.

