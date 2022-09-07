Brewcast: Recapping the Colorado State win, what to expect from J.J. McCarthy’s first start

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines got a dominating win this past Saturday in Ann Arbor against Colorado State to kick off their 2022 season. They picked up where they left off a year ago (discounting New Year’s Eve). And now J.J. McCarthy will get his chance to win the full-time starting quarterback role Saturday against Hawaii. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White give their thoughts on this week’s episode of Brewcast.

You can also check out the podcast on the Maize n Brew YouTube channel

