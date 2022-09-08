How to watch Michigan vs. Hawaii, best games of Week 2

The Michigan Wolverines trampled the Colorado State Rams in the season opener. Their play was so impressive that they shot up four spots in the AP Poll to the No. 4 team in the country. Now their focus has shifted to welcoming the 0-2 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to Ann Arbor in a Week 2 slate of college football full of action.

Here’s how you can watch the game and some others in Week 2.

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines vs Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

TV: BTN

BTN Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ann Arbor, Mich. Weather: 77 degrees, partly cloudy

77 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds: MICH -51.5, O/U: 67, ML: NONE

MICH -51.5, 67, NONE Best Bet (2-1): MICH -51.5,

J.J. McCarthy gets the start and has the opportunity to take control of this quarterback battle with a strong performance. With that being said, Hawaii’s defense is abysmal, allowing more than 500 yards per game and an average of 56.5 points per game through their first two games.

It is very likely anyone who is behind center for the maize and blue would be successful. If all goes as it should, McCarthy and Cade McNamara should be done playing well before the end of the third quarter.

Talent-wise, there is not a single position group on this field where the Rainbow Warriors will even come close to what Michigan has. Brayden Schager, Hawaii’s starting quarterback, has thrown nine interception to two touchdowns in his career dating back to last season. He threw four picks last week against Western Kentucky. Michigan’s defense is probably the best he will ever see. The expectation should be several sacks and maybe a few turnovers.

The spread is impressively wide, but I think the Wolverines cover pretty handily. With McCarthy starting at quarterback, I would not be surprised if Michigan had a 40+ point lead at halftime. To put things into perspective, Vanderbilt would have covered this 51.5-point spread in Week 0. This could be a blowout of 2016 Michigan-Rutgers proportions.

TV: FOX

FOX Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Weather: 77 degrees, cloudy

77 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds: ALA -20, O/U: 65.5, ML: ALA -1,400, TEX +850

ALA -20, 65.5, ALA -1,400, TEX +850 Best Bet (2-1): ALA -20,

Alabama sure looked like the best team in the country last week, wiping the floor with Utah State. Heisman-favorite Bryce Young threw five first-half touchdowns before sitting the remainder of the game as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 55-0 shutout win. Defensively, Alabama touts one of the best units in the country. Will Anderson is a quarterback hungry edge who will likely be a top-5 pick in the NFL Draft.

Texas also performed admirably against UL Monroe last week in a 52-10 win. Bijan Robinson, one of the most hyped running backs in the country, racked up more than 100 total yards on just 13 touches. He, Xavier Worthy and Quinn Ewers will have to be great to keep the Longhorns in this one.

Alabama is 13-8 against the spread since 2017 when they are the No. 1 team in the country. Meanwhile, Texas was 5-7 ATS in 2021. The spread for this game seems dangerously low for a Crimson Tide squad facing an unproven and unranked Big 12 opponent. I feel like this is going to be a statement game for Nick Saban, as Texas is prepped to join the SEC.

Last season against No. 21 Arkansas, Texas was somehow a seven-point road favorite and wound up losing, 40-21, in a game that was never close. I feel like this game has a very similar feeling to it despite the game being in Austin, and I suspect it will have a similar result with the SEC squad rolling.

No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers vs No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers

TV: ABC

ABC Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Penn.

Pittsburgh, Penn. Weather: 80 degrees, cloudy

80 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds: TEN -6.5, O/U: 66.5, ML: TEN -245, PIT +205

TEN -6.5, 66.5, TEN -245, PIT +205 Best Bet (2-1): PIT +6.5

Pittsburgh beat a pretty decent West Virginia team while reigniting the Backyard Brawl last week. Rivalry games are always difficult to judge in terms of talent on either side. However, without Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison, I thought the Panthers performed rather well in their come from behind win.

The Volunteers’ defense was lights out in Week 1 by forcing three first-half turnovers en route to a 59-10 win over Ball State. But this is Tennessee every season — it plays really well against far inferior opponents but can never win the close one. The Vols were only 4-3 ATS last season as favorites, and I expect that trend to continue in this matchup on the road against a top-25 opponent.

These two played last season and the Panthers went into Knoxville, leaving with a 41-34 victory. Pittsburgh controlled most of that game with 36 minutes of possession. At home, coming off an emotional win, give me the Panthers to cover and potentially even win outright.

