J.J. McCarthy’s private QB coach Greg Holcomb expects Michigan’s offense to be more explosive

J.J. McCarthy will be making the first start of his collegiate career when the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines take on Hawaii this Saturday. With that in mind, we thought it would be a good time to chat with someone who knows McCarthy very well.

We spoke with McCarthy’s long time private quarterbacks coach, Greg Holcomb. The founder of Next Level Athletix, Holcomb has known McCarthy since he was in seventh grade and has seen him improve every step of the way.

In this podcast, Holcomb speaks about the strengths to McCarthy’s game, his mental approach, and how he could make the Michigan offense more explosive.

Listen to the podcast below.

