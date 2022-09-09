Pick’em Pod Week 2: Ranked matchups galore for a loaded second week

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with promo code MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season brought some upsets, some late-game heroics and some lost bets — for some of us, at least.

Week 2 has some excellent games on the docket, with a few of them having ranked teams on both sides of the field. Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White are here to bet on the best of them on this week’s Pick’em Pod! Here are all the games picked this week.

Iowa State at Iowa (-3.5)

No. 24 Tennessee (-6.5) at No. 17 Pitt

Virginia at Illinois (-4.5)

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida (-6)

No. 10 USC (-8.5) at Stanford

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU (-3)

No. 1 Alabama (-20) at Texas

Hawaii at No. 4 Michigan (-51.5)

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF