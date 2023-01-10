Discussing the importance of Blake Corum returning for one more season

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Multiple Michigan Wolverines announced their decisions about their futures on Monday. Mike Morris, Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker all announced they will leave Michigan and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. But the biggest news came on The Rich Eisen show, when star running back Blake Corum announced he would be returning to Michigan for one more season.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss how much this impacts Michigan and what the expectations should be for the Wolverines in 2023.

