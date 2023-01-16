2024 Michigan commit Christian Anderson Jr. reflects on breaking scoring record at Lovett High School

We’re just a few weeks into 2023, and 2024 Michigan Wolverines commit Christian Anderson Jr. has already earned a massive honor: despite only being mid-way through his junior season, he is now the all-time leading scorer at Lovett High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Christian Anderson Jr. was honored as the Lovett School’s All-Time leading scorer w/ 1,572 points. On the same night, he manufactured season high 40pts of 48 vs @Pace_Hoops led by fellow gold medalist, Sharman White, head coach of the ‘22 USA Basketball Men's U17 National Team pic.twitter.com/yYkNfEC2nD — CRTSDE ACE (@RunnaReport) January 9, 2023

Anderson Jr., who doesn’t turn 17 until April, spoke over the phone with Maize N Brew this weekend, talking about some of his lofty scoring goals for the rest of his high school tenure.

“I think it’s an honor that I can hold the record at Lovett, like you said, in just two and a half years when other people couldn’t get to where I’m at in four.” Anderson Jr. said. “It’s all about staying focused and trying to get to 2,000, 2,500 (points) and keep building up.”

According to MaxPreps, Lovett is 10-7 on the year, and with a 5-2 region record, the Lions are currently in third place in AAAA region 5. Anderson Jr. is proud of the fact that they’ve been able to knock off some quality teams, like Georgia-based Buford and Kenwood, an quality Chicago program.

Lovett also got the chance to play some elite talent in the Lemon Street classic a few weeks back.

“We didn’t make it to the finals in the bracket, but as a team and me personally, I think we did really good.”

Anderson Jr. says that since last season, he’s become much more versatile as a scorer.

“I think I’ve been getting into my mid-range more than I’ve ever done, not even just from last year, but my whole life,” Anderson Jr. said. “I’ve been facilitating more, rebounding, mid-range shooting over people. I think last year, the majority of my points were just catch-and-shoot or coming off screens, but this year I’ve really turned (a corner) off-ball and on-ball, creating my shots.”

Anderson Jr. has grown to 6’0”, and earlier this summer, he helped lead Germany to a gold medal in Division B of the FIBA U16 European Championship

No Michigan coaches have had the chance to come and watch Anderson Jr. play this season, but he said that head coach Juwan Howard did come to tryouts, and that the staff is coming out to watch him play on the Jan. 24th. The Lions are set to face the McDonough Eagles that night.

The 2024 commit says that he’s gotten the chance to watch Michigan play a lot this year, and despite a up-and-down start to the season, he’s confident in his future team.

“(I’ve watched) almost every game,” Anderson Jr. said. “We have a lot of young players, but I think we’re coming along and compete with all the other teams in the country. It’s just about finding out how to put our talent to use.”

Anderson Jr. and his family came on an official visit to Ann Arbor back in September, and said they loved the family atmosphere surrounding the university. He ended the interview by saying that he’s excited to play at Crisler Center in front of the Wolverine faithful.

“Michigan has one of the best fanbases in the country for all sports,” Anderson Jr. said. “It’s going to be really fun to play there.”