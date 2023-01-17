Discussing Jim Harbaugh’s return, what it means for Michigan

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

After two weeks of speculation following Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU about whether Jim Harbaugh will return or go to the NFL, the question was finally answered.

Michigan president Santa Ono tweeted that he spoke with Harbaugh and confirmed he will return to Michigan in 2023. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss the return, what it means for Michigan, and some of the underlying concerns surrounding Warde Manuel regarding the statements, on this week’s Brewcast.

