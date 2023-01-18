Discussing the three highly ranked 2024 recruits who visited Michigan last weekend

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Even though the Michigan Wolverines are playing limbo with head coach Jim Harbaugh at the moment regarding his future with the program, the rest of the coaching staff is conducting business as usual. That includes recruiting, which was a bit of a focal point this past weekend, as three important 2024 prospects were on campus.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss how the visits went for four-star running back Jordan Marshall, five-star cornerback Bryce West and in-state four-star defensive back Jacob Oden, as well as how Jim Harbaugh returning has a major impact on recruiting, on this week’s Future Brew.

