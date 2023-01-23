Michigan extends offer to 2024 five-star small forward Bryson Tucker

The Michigan Wolverines have extended an offer to Bryson Tucker, a five-star small forward in the 2024 class who plays at IMG Academy.

On the 247Sports composite, Tucker is rated as the No. 7 overall player in his class, along with being the fourth-best small forward and the second-best prospect in Florida. He’s already racked up more than a dozen offers, including Michigan State — where he told On3’s Joe Tipton he’s certain to visit once the high school season is over — Duke, Illinois, Iowa and Indiana, among others.

Back in 2021, Tucker won a Gold Medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship. In six games, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 19 minutes per game.

Tucker, standing at 6-foot-6, is an extremely polished prospect. He’s got a nice jumper, both from three and falling away in the mid-post. He has solid handles, finishes incredibly well at the rim and loves to dunk with two hands jumping off two feet.

5 ⭐️ Bryson Tucker ( 4th on ESPN 60) went off at Hoophall West. He averagered 20 points a game and helped lead IMG to two wins. @brycetucker_13 | @IMGABasketball pic.twitter.com/rWCxWOw2Ks — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) December 13, 2022

Bryson Tucker and Amier Ali lead a tough IMG squad to a 34-point win at the Chick-fil-A Classic @BrysonTucker3_ @simofafan pic.twitter.com/CPmga9wPcs — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 29, 2022

I love how he uses his frame to get open, as he isn’t afraid of the physicality on drives. He’s also a decent offensive rebounder and a smart defender.

If he were to come to Ann Arbor, Tucker would be the second recruit in Michigan’s 2024 class. He’d join point guard Christian Anderson Jr., who recently broke the all-time scoring record at Lovett High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tucker is an extremely talented player whose stock as a prospect is only going to rise. Juwan Howard has already landed a few IMG Academy recruits, including Moussa Diabate and his son Jett Howard, so hopefully he can land another solid player from that decorated program.