Recapping some of the significant recruiting visitors from last weekend for Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines hosted their first of two consecutive Junior Day weekends for recruits this past weekend, and they brought in a handful of top targets in the 2024 class. They also hosted 2023 three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt, a Stanford commit, on an official visit, as they look to wrap up their recruiting efforts in that cycle.

Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss all the top recruits to know who visited last weekend on this week’s Future Brew.

