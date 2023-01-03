Brewcast: Recapping the Fiesta Bowl and putting a bow on the 2022 season

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines made more costly mistakes combined against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl than they have all year put together, but they still had their chances to win the game late. Nonetheless, their efforts came up just short of their fourth and final goal — a national championship.

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White recap the game and explain why this one is going to sting for years to come on this week’s Brewcast.

https://www.podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/pdst.fm/e/chtbl.com/track/3271E/traffic.megaphone.fm/VMP2089338297.mp3?updated=1672703685

