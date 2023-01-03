Michigan Reacts Survey: Was 2022 still a successful season for the Maize and Blue?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

As distressing as the loss that ended the 2022 Michigan Wolverines season was, we as fans need to dust ourselves off, take note of where we are as a program, discern what went wrong and hope for a better season next year.

One of the more productive ways we can commiserate over this loss is to determine what caused it. We can’t change the past, but we can learn from it. Of the following, who or what do you blame for the defeat: J.J. McCarthy’s pick-sixes, coaching, the defense or officiating?

The obvious answer is all of the above, but my vote goes to the coaching staff. Michigan never found its footing and never played to its strengths. Preventing those things from happening was the prerogative of the coaching staff, which they clearly failed at.

Although being upset in the Fiesta Bowl definitely leaves a bitter taste in one’s mouth about the 2022 season, it still was the first 13-win season in program history. Do you believe the season is still a success?

And lastly — and perhaps most impactfully — the yearly Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL hype train has officially arrived. Do you think Harbaugh will bolt to the NFL this offseason?

Let your voice be heard by voting and sharing your thoughts in the comments!