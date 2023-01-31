Brewcast: Trying to figure out what’s wrong with Michigan hoops

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines had arguably their worst performance of the season at Penn State on Sunday. The blowout loss dropped Michigan to 11-10 on the season and 5-5 in Big Ten play. With no Quad 1 wins and a less than stellar resume, what is realistic for the Wolverines over the next month of the season and why haven’t they played to their potential?

Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White discuss that on this week’s episode of the Brewcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF