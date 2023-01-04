Discussing how the Harbaugh/NFL saga will hurt recruiting in the 2024 class

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines ended 2022 on a low note, losing to TCU in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs. They ended 2021 in a similar way, but you would have thought the next recruiting class would be a really successful one coming off a Big Ten title and reaching the CFP.

Alas, it was a letdown — ranked 17th overall and not a single top-100 prospect signed with the program during the early signing period last month. A big reason for that is due to the flirtation Jim Harbaugh had with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason. It stunted all momentum the Wolverines had on the recruiting trail and led highly ranked prospects to not consider Michigan.

The 2024 class could be a historically great one for Michigan, but with more Harbaugh/NFL rumors and stories being written and discussed, there is a cause for concern with slowing down the momentum on the recruiting trail, much like with the 2023 class last offseason. Von Lozon and Jon Simmons discuss on this week’s Future Brew.

