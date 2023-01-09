How to watch tonight’s college football National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia

The 2022 college football season comes to an end tonight, as the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face off in the National Championship.

In case you have been under a rock over the last week or so, TCU beat Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Georgia beat Ohio State (thank god) in the Peach Bowl to advance to tonight’s final game of the season.

As of this writing, the Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites over the Horned Frogs, according to the oddsmakers over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you are wondering how you can watch tonight’s game — which starts at 7:30 p.m. — you can catch it in a multitude of ways. You can watch the traditional broadcast on ESPN with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, or you can switch the channel to ESPN2 and watch the Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show, who has become quite the popular sportscaster over the last few years.

Here are several other TV broadcasts you can tune in to:

ESPNU: Command Center

ESPNEWS: AT&T 5G SkyCast

ESPN Radio: National radio broadcast (Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge)

ESPN Deportes: Spanish-language broadcast

SEC Network: UGA radio broadcast

ESPN App: All-22 feed, TCU Hometown Radio broadcast, Georgia Hometown Radio broadcast, TCU and Georgia halftime marching band shows

Cinemark: Select movie theatres are airing the broadcast of the game (More details here)

For more specific information on all the ways you can catch the National Championship, click here.