Michigan edge-rusher Mike Morris declares for NFL Draft

Michigan edge-rusher Mike Morris has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

My career at Michigan can only be described as a true Michigan man experience. I’ve went through plenty of lows, but those lows made me into the man I am today. A champion in life and in football. I wouldn’t change my experience at Michigan for anything in the world.

I would also like to thank my family for instilling great values in me. Thank my coaches for putting me and my teammates in positions) succeed. Thank Coach Harbaugh for his support and love. I would also like to thank the greatest university in the world for their endless support of me and this football team.

GOD has blessed me with amazing people in my life to help me on this next chapter in my life. After talks with my coaches and family I am entering my name in the NFL DRAFT.

GO BLUE!!!