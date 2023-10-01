The Michigan Wolverines are coming off their first road trip of the 2023 season, a game that resulted in a 45-7 blowout over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They quickly return to Ann Arbor for the week before heading to Minnesota next Saturday in primetime (7:30 p.m., NBC).

The oddsmakers over at DraftKings Sportsbook just released the opening odds for the game, and the Wolverines — to nobody’s surprise — are a big 18.5-point favorite over the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota came into the 2023 season with decently high expectations. The Gophers were picked to finish third in the Big Ten West preseason poll. After losing a couple weekends ago at Northwestern in overtime and struggling throughout a decent portion of the game yesterday against Louisiana Lafayette, it’s fair to question if they will even reach those heights this year.

Michigan, on the other hand, opened up a can of whoop ass on Nebraska, 45-7. The Wolverines were up 28-0 at the end of the first half and never looked back en route to a dominant showing in their first road game of the season.

What do you think about this opening betting line? Are you confident enough to put down some money on either Michigan or Minnesota?

