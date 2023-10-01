In what was expected to be a low-scoring contest, Michigan made it the exact opposite. The Wolverines never looked back and went on to win 45-7. By the third quarter, the coaching staff was rotating in the backups.

The blowout lead led to a great opportunity for some true freshman to get experience in a road environment. The following freshmen have seen the field so far this season. An asterisk (*) indicates if they appeared against Nebraska.

WR Fredrick Moore (5 Games / Burned)*

WR Semaj Morgan (5 Games / Burned)*

DB Brandyn Hillman (5 Games / Burned)*

DB DJ Waller Jr. (5 Games / Burned)*

WR Karmello English (4 Games)*

DB Jyaire Hill (4 Games)*

DL Cameron Brandt (4 Games)*

DL Trey Pierce (4 Games)*

DB Cameron Calhoun (3 Games)

Edge Enow Etta (3 Games)

RB Cole Cabana (1 Game)

RB Benjamin Hall (1 Game)

Edge Aymeric Koumba (1 Game)

Wide receivers Semaj Morgan and Fred Moore, and defensive backs Brandyn Hillman and Jyaire Hill, all burned their redshirts by playing in their fifth game of the season. There are a few more guys just one game away from burning their redshirt, so it once again looks like the Wolverines have a real good young nucleus.

Morgan continues to make the box score, catching a quick pass to the outside in the first half for eight yards. Waller and Hill also recorded a tackle each in garbage time. Meanwhile, Hillman only saw the field on special teams.

The Wolverines will be packing their bags again next week for a trip to Huntington Bank Stadium. They proved today they can dominate on the road, and they will look to do the same in their prime time matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.