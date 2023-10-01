The more talented options at running back, the better. And Michigan’s backfield has more than a couple players that the coaching staff trusts.

Blake Corum is the lead back, Donovan Edwards is No. 2 in carries, and now there’s a third back in Kalel Mullings who’s gotten better with time and could be unleashed as the season progresses.

Mullings, Michigan’s most powerful back at 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds, rushed for 43 yards on five carries with a 20-yard touchdown run in Michigan’s 45-7 win over Nebraska. The score came on a 3rd and 1 and while Mullings has been utilized as a short yardage back to this point in his Michigan career, he’s starting to look like he could play on any down and in any situation.

KALEL MULLINGS CUTS BACK AND SCORES pic.twitter.com/l1B64hSq49 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 30, 2023

“He’s just really putting it all together,” Harbaugh said after the game. “Putting the leg cycle together, putting the downhill running together. Being able to lower his pads right at the line of scrimmage, keep the legs going. As well as you can run through arm tackles. It didn’t even look like those arm tackles were there on the 20-yard run. There are probably four to eight arms that he ran through on that run. Like an arrow through snow is what it looked like to me.”

Mullings began his career at Michigan as a linebacker but began the transition to running back last season and now it looks like he’s really hitting his stride. Mullings offers something a bit different than Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. His physicality is noticeable, and he’ll be an asset for a team like Michigan with championship aspirations. He’s a piece to that big puzzle.

“He’s just really hitting it. He’s really running good. His confidence is right there. He can write the book on what a big back is supposed to be doing,” Harbaugh said. “Striking while the iron is hot. Let’s go, Kalel. I’m all about it. Saw it coming the last few weeks. And now it’s here. Bodes well for us.”

Jim Harbaugh's reaction to the Kalel Mullings' long touchdown run pic.twitter.com/6jSOPBugpF — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) September 30, 2023

Earlier this week Jim Harbaugh said he doesn’t believe in giving on running back 30 carries per game and wants to “keep the tread on the tire” for all his backs. That’s where Mullings comes in. If he can continue to ascend and produce when he’s on the field, he’ll receive more snaps the rest of the season and plow defenders over in the process.