Michigan gains more first-place votes but stays at No. 2 in latest AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines made their case for the top ranking in the AP Poll with a dominate 45-7 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. The win didn’t move Michigan to the top spot, but it did earn 12 first-place votes this week, which is up from two in the previous polls. That kept the Wolverines in the No. 2 spot behind two-time defending champion Georgia.

The Bulldogs received 35 first-place votes to stay in the top spot. Texas came in at No. 3 and received 10 first-place votes and was just 10 points back of the Wolverines.

Ohio State comes in at No. 4 and received one first-place vote, and Florida State rounded out the top-five just behind the Buckeyes. The Seminoles received the other four first-place votes.

Penn State is at No. 6 to give the Big Ten three teams in the top-six. The Nittany Lions struggled for the first half against Northwestern, but exploded in the second half to get a 41-10 win.

The Big Ten did not get another team in the top-25, but undefeated Maryland is just outside the rankings, just nine points back of No. 25 Louisville. The Terrapins will get their chance to get ranked as they play Ohio State next Saturday.