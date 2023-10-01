Michigan remains at #1 of ESPN’s SP+ after Week 5

Michigan went on the road for the first time in 2023 and walked away with a 5-0 record following a blowout 45-7 win over Nebraska. The Wolverines flexed their dominance on defense while the offensive line paved the way for the run game to produce 249 yards.

The win also helped to solidify Michigan’s spot at No. 1 on ESPN’s and Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings, a spot it took over at the conclusion of the Week 4 slate.

For those of you who are new to SP+ and Connelly’s rankings, he describes it as, “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.” The measure takes into account efficiencies on offense, defense and special teams to generate a single metric for a given team.

That metric is used to determine how many points a team should win or lose by compared to the “average” team in college football. For example, Michigan’s rating following the Nebraska game is 25.0, which indicates Michigan should defeat the “average” college football team by 25 points.

Despite staying put at No. 1 overall, Michigan’s rating of 25.0 is actually a drop from where the team was last week, as the rating was 26.7 following the win over Rutgers. However, Michigan’s metric for offense improved from 36.8 to 37.4, while the defensive metric went from 10.4 to 12.8.

With those changes, Michigan now has the ninth ranked offense, second ranked defense and fourth ranked special teams units, per SP+. Michigan’s defense is ranked only behind Iowa.

There was also some shakeup in the rest of the top five, as Georgia fell to the fourth spot following a close win over Auburn, while Texas jumped up to the third spot following a big win over Kansas. Ohio State (No. 2) and Alabama (No. 5) complete the top five.

Michigan’s opponent next week, Minnesota, comes in at No. 46 in the rankings with a rating of 4.0, suggesting Michigan should come out on top again in Week 6.