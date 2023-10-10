Michigan picked up another road win this week, defeating Minnesota by a final score of 52-10. Many of Michigan’s opponents for 2023 had the week off, however, and those who played had a combined record of just 2-4 on the weekend. Here are the final scores and storylines from the teams that were in action.

East Carolina (1-4): Bye

Next week: vs. SMU (3-2)

UNLV (4-1): Bye

Next week: at Nevada (0-5)

Bowling Green (2-4): 27-0 loss to Miami (OH)

The rough season continued for Bowling Green, while Miami is off to a 5-1 start after dominating in this one. The Bowling Green offense couldn’t get much of anything going, as the Falcons managed just 135 total yards in the game. On the flip side, Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert had himself an efficient day, completing 15 of 18 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Next week: at Buffalo (2-4)

Rutgers (4-2): 24-13 loss to Wisconsin

Rutgers hit the road last weekend for a trip to Wisconsin and wound up taking home a loss. Wisconsin jumped out to a big 17-0 lead by halftime and never looked back. Rutgers struggled to move the ball, especially on the ground, as the Scarlett Knights mustered just 64 total rushing yards. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen had a solid game, running for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Next week: vs Michigan State (2-3)

Nebraska (3-3): 20-7 win over Illinois

Don’t look now but Nebraska has won three of its last four games since an 0-2 start. Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg had yet another productive day on the ground, as he ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Nebraska’s run defense was also back to causing problems for opponents, as Illinois only managed 21 rushing yards in the game. The Cornhusker defense also forced three turnovers.

Next week: Bye

Indiana (2-3): Bye

Next week: at Michigan (6-0)

Michigan State (2-3): Bye

Next week: at Rutgers (4-2)

Purdue (2-4): 20-14 loss to Iowa

In Iowa’s first game without quarterback Cade McNamara, the Hawkeyes were able to pull out a victory by a final score of 20-14. Deacon Hill got the start under center for Iowa and was unimpressive, completing just six of 21 passes for 110 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Purdue was also gashed on the ground thanks to Kaleb Johnson’s 134 rushing yards.

Next week: vs Ohio State (5-0)

Penn State (5-0): Bye

Next week: vs UMass (1-6)

Maryland (5-1)/Ohio State (5-0): Ohio State wins 37-17

The Terrapins jumped out to an early 10-0 lead in this one, and it looked like they were going to be making a bid for an upset, as the game was neck and neck for the first three quarters. Ohio State’s Kyle McCord was able to settle in and help lead a 17-0 fourth quarter, though, as the Buckeyes made the comeback. Marvin Harrison Jr. also had a spectacular performance, catching eight passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Next week: Maryland bye; Ohio State vs Purdue (2-4)