Pro Blue: Aidan Hutchinson snags one-handed interception, how other former Wolverines fared in Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL saw plenty of Michigan Wolverines put in solid performances over the last few days, including an amazing one-handed interception from the best Wolverine defensive lineman in the NFL right now.

Let’s get into it.

Aidan Hutchinson picks off Bryce Young with one hand

I feel like a broken record leading off this article with an Aidan Hutchinson play for the third time this season, but if he keeps playing like this, he certainly deserves it.

Hutchinson has proven to be one of the most impactful defensive players in the NFL this season, picking off Bryce Young with one hand in a Lions win.

Makes you wonder how he could have been playing both ways at Michigan, huh?

This was Hutchinson’s fourth career interception, which set an NFL record for a defensive lineman through two seasons — and his second season isn’t even halfway over. But Michigan fans know he’s far from your average pass rusher.

Hutchinson was an absolute menace for the Detroit Lions in a win over the Carolina Panthers. He had three total tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass defensed (the pick) and this sack in the third quarter. He now has 4.5 sacks this season and 14.0 in his young pro career.

He wasn’t the only former Wolverine to play well for the Lions Sunday. Graham Glasgow got the start at right guard and helped Detroit rush for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant win.

Game-ending sack for Mike Danna

Every defensive lineman dreams of sacking the quarterback in a key moment. That’s exactly what happened for Kansas City defensive end Mike Danna. In a win over the Minnesota Vikings, Danna had three total tackles and sacked Kirk Cousins to seal the win on the final play of the game. He now has 3.5 sacks this season.

MIKE DANNA SEALS IT WITH A SACK!!!! pic.twitter.com/C11E8xDwN0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 8, 2023

Vikings safety Josh Metellus, Danna’s teammate at Michigan, had six solo tackles and a quarterback hit in the loss.

Other notable performances

-On Sunday Night Football, cornerback Jourdan Lewis forced Christian McCaffery to fumble the ball before recovering it.

Lewis also had two tackles and a pass defended in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile for the Niners, cornerback Ambry Thomas had a tackle, and Jake Moody made all six of his extra point attempts.

-In a win over the Arizona Cardinals, safety Dax Hill and cornerback D.J. Turner combined for seven tackles. Turner had a pass defended, and Hill had half a sack.

-Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary had four tackles and a fourth-quarter sack in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. He now has 4.5 sacks this season.

-In a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins had three catches for 39 yards.

-In a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers had three tackles. He left the game with an illness; hopefully he feels better soon.

-After returning from concussion protocol earlier this week, right guard Cesar Ruiz helped the Saints run for 136 yards and a touchdown in the win. Early in the fourth quarter, Ruiz (No. 51) made a key block to wall off his defender and kept moving his feet to help Foster Moreau score his first touchdown.