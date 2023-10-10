The Michigan Wolverines are off to a hot start, largely due to a smothering defense. Jesse Minter’s group currently ranks No. 3 in total defense and No. 1 in scoring defense through six games. This squad is strong, fast, and makes teams play their absolute best if they want to move the ball.

Michigan’s success thus far, especially on defense, has both committed and uncommitted prospects interested in the Wolverines.

Stanford commit impressed during homecoming visit

Linebackers coach Chris Partridge has had great success at Michigan and was a huge loss when he left for Ole Miss after the 2019 season. Upon returning to Ann Arbor, he has picked up right where he left off. The linebacker corps has been playing at a high level and Partridge is making waves on the recruiting trail. If you are a local defensive prospect looking to make it to the league, Michigan ought to be high on the list of landing spots.

2025 three-star linebacker Maxwell Richardson attends Forest Hills Central in Grand Rapids. Richardson has been committed to Stanford since mid-July, but is keeping his options open. He attended Michigan’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and was impressed, even having been to the Big House multiple times before.

“I’ve been to many games with my family before because it’s so close,” Richardson told The Wolverine’s Zach Libby ($). “But that was the first game I’ve been to there as a recruit. I thought the staff was really accommodating. They were great people and were very kind to me. Nothing really beats a home game at Michigan. You get over 100,000 fans at every game and they’re all in tuned to the action. It’s a great place to be.”

The coaching staff acknowledges it is not only about winning over the recruits, but also their parents. Michigan prioritizes making them feel involved in the visit experience, something that stands out to prospects.

“I think the thing that wowed me the most was the parent meeting,” Richardson said. “I thought that was very unique and something I haven’t seen on many other visits. I think it gave my parents great insight into what it’s like. As adults, they sometimes have a better view than the players on what’s happening. It also gave a great perspective to the players on what kind of happens behind the scenes.”

Partridge and the Wolverines haven’t offered Richardson yet but if he continues to impress them, an offer may come down the road. An elite program close to home may be enough to flip Richardson should that offer come.

Michigan looking to get visit from four-star edge

The Wolverines have a strong pitch for any top edge prospect. The coaching staff develops young players at a fast pace and turns edge rushers into stars. This stands out to recruits such as Ari Watford.

Watford, a four-star out of Virginia is high on the Wolverine’s recruiting board. He is currently ranked the No. 3 edge in the 2025 cycle and is massive at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. According to The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($), analyst Dylan Roney and the Wolverines are making a strong impression on Watford.

“I’m keeping in contact with (Roney),” Watford said. “He’s been showing me some clips of their games and the defensive line production that they have been having. I love what I see from them. I’m very impressed with them. Michigan obviously has a ton to sell to pass rushers on the recruiting trail.”

Watford is correct, the Wolverines do have a lot to sell to pass rushers. The defense as accumulated 15 sacks through six games, largely due to the defensive ends. Players such as Josiah Stewart, Jaylen Harrell, Derrick Moore and others continue to wreck havoc and get after the quarterback. Watford knows Michigan is a place where pass rushers get national recognition and can look to the Detroit Lions for proof.

“I’ve seen Aidan Hutchinson popping off in the NFL and doing what he’s been doing,” Watford said. “I know he’s a Michigan product, and that has a part to play in my recruitment.”

The coaching staff is making a strong push for Watford. The four-star is yet to make it to Ann Arbor but hopes to get there this season.

The Wolverines will have to battle some stiff competition to land him. Watford currently holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Texas and several other major programs.

Michigan with early lead to land 2025 three-star ATH

The Wolverines may only have two commitments so far in the 2025 cycle, but more are on the way. One of the prospects they may have an early edge with is three-star athlete Justin Rowe.

Rowe has been on campus twice, with the most recent being for the annual BBQ at The Big House in July. The Wolverines appear to be at the top of Rowe’s list, according to The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($).

“Michigan is a great program,” Rowe said. “They have great football and great academics. It’s just great all-around. They are in great standing with me because of the program they have and the great relationship I have with coach (Chris) Partridge.”

Rowe is a well-rounded athlete who plays multiple positions. The Asheville, North Carolina prospect starts at safety and wide receiver while also returning kicks and punts. Rowe is about as much of a Swiss Army Knife football player as they come. He currently does not have a third visit planned, but hopes to get back to Ann Arbor before the end of the season.

Rowe currently holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Tennessee and others. The list will likely grow quite rapidly given Rowe’s versatility.