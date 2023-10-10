Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 6

Don’t look now, but the 2023 college football regular season is already halfway complete for a number of Big Ten teams.

Like it or not, that’s where we’re at, and here’s where every Big Ten football team stands following Week 6.

14. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) — Last week: 12

Well, there's no other way to splice it, folks. Bret Bielema and company are bad. And not just regular bad. We’re talking losing by three scores to Nebraska in your home stadium bad. What's more is Illinois will head to College Park on Saturday, where it will likely fall to 2-5 as the Illini continue to slip into the abyss.

13. Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 14

Things are headed in the right direction for the Spartans this week solely because of two things:

They didn’t play. They aren’t Illinois.

They’ll head to Piscataway this week and have an opportunity to snatch a win against a 4-2 Rutgers team.

12. Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 13

Indiana moves up this week during the bye following yet another conference loss by Illinois, but shouldn’t get too comfortable as the Hoosiers will head to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

11. Purdue Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 11

This week was yet another example of Purdue not being able to get out of its own way in the 20-14 loss to Iowa on Saturday. Besides two turnovers by quarterback Hudson Card, Purdue accounted for six penalties for 45 yards and got into Iowa territory three times on its first four possessions, but couldn’t score.

10. Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 9

Backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan had three total touchdowns in his first start of the season to lead Northwestern to a nail-biting 23-20 win over Howard on Saturday. The bad news? It’s Howard. Still, the Wildcats have proven to be much grittier than initially given credit for, and in a weak conference in 2023, the Big Ten will take it!

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 10

Matt Rhule got his first Big Ten win as a head coach at Nebraska in a Big Ten West postseason elimination game that was every bit as grueling as it sounds. The Huskers bullied Bret Bielema’s squad, holding Illinois to just 21 rushing yards and helping to produce the team’s first conference win of 2023.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3, 2-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 8

Michigan beat Minnesota badly on the road for the 18th straight time. The Wolverines have beaten the Gophers 43 times in their last 47 matchups for the Little Brown Jug. With Big Ten rushing leader Darius Taylor out with an injury for the second straight game, the Gophers simply didn’t have enough to keep the Wolverines on their toes.

7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 6

Rutgers trailed 10-0 to Wisconsin early but had a chance to make it a one-score game before halftime. Ricardo Hallman quickly put the kibosh on that, intercepting Gavin Wimsatt for a 95-yard pick-six that shifted the momentum just before halftime. The Scarlet Knights take a step back in this week’s rankings due to the loss but still remain one of the Big Ten’s better teams in what has been a weak year for the conference.

6. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) — Last week: 7

The Hawkeyes looked sound during their first week without Cade McNamara. Iowa, which came into the game ranked 130th in the nation in total offense, was out-gained, 357-291, by the Boilermakers but came up with enough big plays on the ground from running back Kaleb Johnson to secure the win.

5. Maryland Terrapins (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) — Last week: 4

The Terps gave Ohio State quite a bit of trouble through most of the first three quarters, but ultimately ran out of gas in the fourth and allowed the Buckeyes to run away with it. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa was 21-for-41 for 196 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, but was ultimately intercepted twice, gifting the Buckeyes their first touchdown.

4. Wisconsin Badgers (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 5

Wisconsin scored on a 95-yard pick-six, Braelon Allen rushed for 101 yards and the Badgers came away with the 24-13 win over Rutgers to remain the lone Big Ten West team without a conference loss. The Badger defense also limited Scarlet Knight running back Kyle Monangai, who rushed for 471 yards in the Scarlet Knights’ first five games but had just eight carries for 16 yards in this one.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 3

Penn State was on bye and will likely continue to look really good in Week 7 as the Nittany Lions prepare to host UMass.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 2

The Buckeyes didn’t lead until Jaden Fielding kicked a field goal late in the third quarter to put Ohio State up 20-17. After a Maryland punt, McCord tossed a 44-yard touchdown to tight end Cade Stover. The Terps gave up the ball on downs on their next possession, and a few plays later Kyle McCord found Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 17-yard touchdown to pad the Ohio State lead to 17.

1. Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 1

Michigan stands at a perfect 6-0 halfway through the 2023 football season after the team’s blowout of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. What’s more is the Wolverines dominated from start to finish, but were comfortably resting the starting lineup late in this game en route to this season’s largest margin of victory so far.

The No. 2 team in the nation shows no signs of slowing down in Week 7, as Jim Harbaugh and company will prepare to welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to the Big House for a noon matchup on Saturday.