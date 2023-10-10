2025 five-star QB George MacIntyre lists Michigan in top-10

It’s always good news when a top quarterback recruit shows interest in your program, and that’s exactly the case for the Michigan Wolverines with 2025 five-star passer George MacIntyre listing them in his top 10.

Michigan is the only current Big Ten school listed in MacIntyre’s top-10.

Grateful to every school that has taken the time to recruit me. This process has been a blessing and I can only thank the man above. https://t.co/7Y8R46eXpR — George MacIntyre (@GeorgeMacIntyr6) October 9, 2023

Behind only Belleville, Michigan standout Bryce Underwood, MacIntyre is rated on the 247Sports composite as the second-best quarterback in his class. He’s also the 13th-best overall player in the class.

The fact the top two quarterbacks in the 2025 class have shown even a little bit of interest in coming to Ann Arbor is fantastic news for Michigan fans.

Underwood has formed a tight bond with quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell and recently complimented J.J. McCarthy’s performance and Michigan opening up the passing game.

Michigan is one of the five schools MacIntyre has visited, according to 247Sports, along with Tennessee, LSU, Alabama and FIU.

You’d have to think Tennessee is towards the top of MacIntyre’s list, as the Volunteers are in his top-10, he’s visited there, and the young passer is from Brentwood, Tennessee. With that in mind, it would be huge for Michigan to get MacIntyre on the sideline for a game this year to help gain some steam in this recruitment.

After struggling to find the go-to guy at quarterback over the start of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, the quarterback position has been a huge strength for Michigan this season with McCarthy, and there’s hope for the future with four-star Jadyn Davis already committed in 2024.

Elite quarterbacks help good college football programs stay good for a long time; there’s a lot to like about MacIntyre, so you’d think the Wolverines would prioritize his recruitment. We’ll keep you updated on how that goes.