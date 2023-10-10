Takeaways from Saddi Washington’s press conference at Big Ten Media Day

It feels like it sneaks up on us every year, but the college basketball season is a few weeks away. With Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard recovering from heart surgery, assistant coach Saddi Washington attended Big Ten Media Day in Minneapolis, along with Jace Howard and transfers Olivier Nkamhoua and Nimari Burnett.

Washington spoke Tuesday morning at the podium in a brief press conference that was broadcast on Big Ten Network. Here are some takeaways from what he had to say.

An update on Juwan Howard

When asked about Howard’s recovery, Washington had a positive update.

“Obviously, coach Juwan wasn’t able to be here,” Washington said. “He’s doing fantastic, he sends his regards and he’s excited to be back.”

While Washington did not offer a timetable for his return, he did say Howard is champing at the bit to come back. Entering his eighth year under Howard, Washington said he and the staff are well prepared to help this group catch up on the system while Howard rests.

“He’s going to be running through the door when the time comes,” Washington said. “We’re just going to hold down the fort until he gets here.”

Excitement for Olivier Nkamhoua

When asked about transfer Olivier Nkamhoua, Washington expressed his excitement to coach the experienced forward.

“Olivier (Nkamhoua) is such a great burst of energy,” Washington said. “You have a young man who has championship experience, NCAA Tournament experience. They did a great job developing him at Tennessee.”

Nkamhoua is a talented big man who should be able to help the Wolverines quite a bit, especially offensively. Averaging 10.8 points and five rebounds per game last season, Nkamhoua will be asked to contribute a lot for a Michigan team that is only returning 42 percent of their minutes from 2022-23, a mark that’s the third-fewest in the conference (per BTN).

As a grad transfer, Washington said Nkamhoua has been leading this team while learning the Wolverines’ system.

“He’s done a great job immersing himself into the team culture,” Washington said.

An update on Jaelin Llewellyn

At some point this season, Michigan will get a boost to the back court in Jaelin Llewellyn, a grad student who is recovering after tearing his ACL eight games into last season.

Llewellyn got his medical redshirt for last season approved in April, and the Princeton transfer was cautiously optimistic about his recovery in an interview shortly after that news dropped.

Players, coaches and fans know how tough it is to recover from an ACL injury, and Washington has first-hand experience with that.

“Having gone through that injury myself from my playing days — I’m so proud of that kid,” Washington said. “We all are.”

Llewellyn has yet to be cleared to fully participate in practice, but the fact he’s partially participating is a good sign.

“He has put the work in since his surgery,” Washington said. “He’s been talking to our guys, working on a limited basis, waiting to get full clearance from our doctors.”