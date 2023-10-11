Harbaugh’s strategy for molding Michigan’s future begins with playing guys in the present

It’s clear the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a unique strategy when it comes to managing young talent. By allowing them to play earlier in games, he’s doing more than just seeking an immediate on-field advantage; he’s building for the Wolverines’ future.

“When a player starts maturing and gaining that confidence and getting that time on task, and then they can see that they can do it, there’s a level of confidence and maturity of that for all levels, Harbaugh said. “It is very good for how that player is going to be (playing) three, four games down the road or next spring or next year.”

Harbaugh continued to emphasize the importance of experience. By letting the young players play, they’re not just benefiting the team now; they’re grooming them for bigger roles in the future.

“We’re hitting that spot where, historically, freshmen really start coming into their own, game seven on the horizon here,” Harbaugh said. “Just almost predictably, magically somewhere — it seems to be that way in football for freshmen. And if they’re gonna play this year, and they’re mature enough, good enough, they start showing up right around this time.”

The significance of this timeline reveals an understanding of player development that goes beyond mere skills. It’s about the growth in confidence and maturity that emerges from actual game time. This perspective isn’t exclusive to Harbaugh. Players, too, appreciate the chance to step onto the field early in their careers.

“You want to get out there, put some on film early. Get that experience in games because it’s different than coming out in practice or anything,” wide receiver Cornelius Johnson said. “You can’t simulate what actually happens on Saturdays in the fall. So again, that game day, live action could definitely help translate into next year, like your preparation and your visualization for the next season.”

Tight end Colston Loveland agrees, explaining that getting put in big spots at a young age helps with a player’s confidence going into the following season.

“I think it just has helped me mature a little earlier,” Loveland said. “I had a role to step into and I either step into the role, or you’re not gonna get that chance. That was something I wanted to do, play right away. And then definitely having that last year, all that experience in those games, it just made it a lot easier rolling into camp and spring ball this year. Just felt more confident in my ability, the playbook, physically and every (other) aspect.”

Mason Graham arguably got some of the most reps as a freshman, playing in all 14 games in 2022, tallying 27 tackles and 2.5 sacks. This season, Harbaugh continues to call Graham one of his favorite players and a gift from the football gods.

“I feel like especially in the bigger games, the Big Ten games, just great competition all around,” Graham said. “So you are getting good looks from everyone. Every team is gonna come after us, so especially as a young player, it’s good to get those reps early on, so you can just build that confidence going into the next few years.”

Not every freshman is going to get meaningful minutes like Loveland or Graham. Sometimes, it’s a longer road to get on the field, such as in the case of safety Keon Sabb and offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart. Nonetheless, the ability to get some game action, whether it’s in a blowout or a spot situation, is all meaningful game time that paves dividends.

Sabb played in just four games in 2022, not tallying a single tackle. This season, however, Sabb has already eclipsed that number, playing in five games, making 14 tackles and getting his first career interception against Minnesota.

“I think it prepared me a lot,” Sabb said. “Just taking my time and watching the older guys and guys in front of me. They taught me everything they know so once I got my turn, I just (applied) what the coaches taught me and they taught me.”

Similarly to Sabb, Barnhart took the long road to get to be a starting tackle for Michigan. Being a graduate student, Barnhart has seen the lows as well as the highs for the Wolverines, but he has also seen a lot of talented offensive linemen get drafted to the NFL. While he didn’t start more than two games until his senior year, Barnhart spoke about the value of learning from the veteran players while also playing alongside them.

“It’s pretty cool to see that my freshman year, I only (got to) play in two games,” Barnhart said. “And then to be behind guys like Jon Runyan, Ben Bredesen, Cesar (Ruiz), Mike (Onwenu), Jalen (Mayfield), and a big part of how I want to play was watching Runyan in my freshman year and the way he played tackle, and then I feel like that helped improve my game to now, and each week it just keeps improving.”

Harbaugh’s approach to giving young players opportunities isn’t just about finding diamonds in the rough for the present, but an investment in the program’s future. These early game reps sow seeds of confidence, maturity, and preparedness that are likely to benefit the Wolverines in the seasons to come.