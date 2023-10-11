Michigan Reacts Survey: Who is Michigan’s midseason MVP?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Believe it or not, we are already at the halfway point of the Michigan Wolverines’ season. They are 6-0 despite playing half of those games without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. They have also dealt with important injuries on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary and on the defensive line, but they are still a top-five unit in the country and in contention for being the best Harbaugh has had here.

The team has also got things going on offense. Outside of one snafu from J.J. McCarthy, the team has been clicking on all cylinders. Most notably, an offensive line that has three new starters is beginning to gel, and Blake Corum looks like his old self. Roman Wilson has also emerged into superstar status with eight receiving touchdowns.

With the fantastic play we have seen from Michigan in the first couple of weeks, who would you say is the midseason MVP: McCarthy, Corum, Wilson, Mike Sainristil, Mason Graham, or someone else?

The schedule gets a little more difficult from here on out in the second half. The Wolverines start out with a home contest against the Indiana Hoosiers, who kept Ohio State close in Week 1 and nearly beat an undefeated top-25 opponent in the Louisville Cardinals. More recently, however, they had their butts handed to them by Maryland and took four overtimes to beat a terrible Akron team at home.

After back-to-back games where the Wolverines were on the road and dominated opponents, they are now 34-point favorites in Saturday’s game per DraftKings Sportsbook. They covered large spreads in the last two weeks, but were 0-3-1 against the spread in the first four games.

Will Michigan cover that spread at home against Indiana?

