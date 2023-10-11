Roman Wilson, Mike Sainristil named to PFF’s midseason all-prospect team

Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their midseason all-prospect team for the 2023 college football season, and two Michigan Wolverines made the team — wide receiver Roman Wilson and slot cornerback Mike Sainristil.

Here’s what they had to say about Wilson:

Michigan’s Roman Wilson might be on the smaller side at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, but he has some fantastic speed — both in long speed and agility. The senior receiver has a 3.78 yards per route run average in 2023, which is the fifth-best mark in the FBS. His 86.2% open target rate is also in the 94th percentile. Whether the defense gives him space or he earns it himself, he’s going to get open.

PFF has some high praise for Wilson, who is in the midst of a breakout season with 22 receptions, 382 yards and eight touchdowns. Wilson has been J.J. McCarthy’s go-to guy so far this season, and he may have made the best catch of the first half of the year in the game at Nebraska a couple weeks ago.

PFF also has Wilson with the highest grade (95.7) for a receiver in single coverage.

As for Sainristil, here is what PFF had to say:

Other slot cornerbacks have higher overall grades, but it’s hard not to love Sainristil’s game. He’s such a high-energy player as a slot defender who helps in both run defense and pass coverage. He also has a 75.1 pass-rushing grade when asked to blitz. Sainristil is small, at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, but I’m a sucker for defensive players who play with as much fire as he does.

A year after converting to cornerback from wide receiver, and Sainristil continues to flourish on the Michigan defense. He’s already racked up two interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown against Rutgers — along with two passes defended and one sack. He’s as stingy as they come at the slot position, so it’s a well-deserved recognition.

It should also be known that Sainristil — as a first-year defensive back in college football in 2022 — had the highest grade for a slot corner, so his play so far in 2023 is just a continuation of what he was able to do last season.

Other Wolverines who were named as “honorable mentions” by PFF include edge Jaylen Harrell, tight end AJ Barner and right guard Zak Zinter.